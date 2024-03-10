Pioneering Space Enrichment Programme celebrates first cohort of graduate Emirati students

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 8th March 2024: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (ADX: YAHSAT), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, and the National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC) have successfully concluded the first round of their pioneering Space Enrichment Programme – a first-of-its-kind initiative in the UAE - with the participation of 70 UAE students.



The programme was implemented in cooperation with the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) and UAE University Science and Innovation Park and seeks to boost awareness and knowledge of space technologies among high-school students. It enabled gifted and high-achieving Grade 11 and 12 students to learn about real-life space applications through a variety of technical tools such as 3D modeling, simulation, and 3D printing.



The students learned how to develop models of satellites and satellite launch rockets as well as performing simulation tests on their creations. In addition, they were able to visit various space entities such as Yahsat, the UAE Space Agency, and the National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC). These trips allowed them to experience a variety of satellite control rooms and test chambers, as well as engage with experts and engineers on their experiences and the UAE’s recent space projects. The outcomes of the programme will be used for research in collaboration with the UAE University.



Participants in the programme were selected from advanced science classes and elite students in the participating schools.



Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “Science forms the backbone of innovation and exploration, and Yahsat is extremely proud to have introduced students to its Space Enrichment Programme, which adds value to the UAE’s high-school STEAM education. This engaging community programme will develop space sciences and technologies among students at an early age and provide future generations in the country with advanced knowledge about space technologies and enable them to learn the new technical skills required for the future of the sector.”



His Excellency Engineer Mohammed Al Qasim, Director-General of the Emirates Schools Establishment, stressed the Foundation’s keenness to provide students with the opportunity to acquire advanced skills in the space sector while learning about other innovative projects implemented by the UAE within this fast-evolving field. He said the Foundation equips students with all the necessary knowledge to sustain the development witnessed in various sectors of the country, including the space sector. His Excellency stated: “We value our cooperation with Yahsat within the Space Knowledge Programme and look forward to further collaboration with the company to enhance students’ skills in space-related fields and enable them to achieve their ambitions in this domain.”



Ali Mohammed Al Shehhi, Director of the National Space Science and Technology Center, said: “The students’ visit to the Center provided us with an opportunity to promote the culture of the space industry, explain satellite projects and highlight the success of the UAE space sector over the recent years. Such initiatives are crucial to attract talents, as we aim to prepare a new generation well acquainted with the space sector."





MENAFN10032024007469016123ID1107957575