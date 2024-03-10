(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russia formally requested a convening of the UN Security Council to address French Leader Emmanuel Macron's proposal regarding the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine.



Addressing a gathering at the UN Security Council session in New York, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council, expressed Moscow's interest in obtaining further clarification regarding "ideas fraught with the beginning of the Third World War."



On February 27th, Macron reaffirmed his proposal to NATO allies regarding the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine. However, he noted that while there hasn't been an official consensus reached on sending ground troops "has not yet been reached, but nothing can be ruled out."



Polyansky further emphasized the importance of discussing leaked conversations involving German Air Force officers discussing the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.



Additionally, he highlighted media reports suggesting that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has established a network of spy bases in Ukraine near the Russian border. These developments underscore the need for comprehensive discussions on various aspects of the ongoing situation in the region.



"It would be interesting to hear a comment in connection with a conversation leaked to the media by high-ranking German military officials who talked about how to help Ukrainians destroy the Kerch Bridge in Crimea and strike deep into Russian territory," he stated.



The German government came under scrutiny last week following the leakage of conversations among Air Force officers regarding the potential supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. The leaked discussions revealed considerations of various strategies, including the possibility of providing satellite intelligence to Ukraine through third-party channels rather than direct German involvement.

