29 Explosions Occurred At Night And In Morning In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning, Russians fired six times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region, 29 explosions were recorded.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on March 10 on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired six times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region," the statement said.

As noted, the Krasnopil, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, and Seredyna Buda communities were shelled.

Missile attack onon March 7: two killed, 26 injured

The enemy attacked the Krasnopil community with mortars (five explosions). The Russians attacked the Seredyna-Buda community with multiple rocket launchers (ten explosions). The Esman community came under mortar attack (one explosion). The Velyka Pysarivka community was shelled with multiple rocket launchers (13 explosions).

As reported, the Sumy region is constantly under fire from Russian troops, the enemy is destroying houses and infrastructure facilities, and civilians are suffering.

This week, border guards stopped a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Sumy region.