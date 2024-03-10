EU should create ‘battle-winning’ arms

(MENAFN) Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, has called on European Union (EU) member states to make substantial investments in the defense industry. During a congress of the European People’s Party in Bucharest, Romania, von der Leyen emphasized the need for the development of advanced weaponry to ensure the dominance of European armies on the battlefield. She urged a significant boost in defense industrial capacity over the next five years, highlighting the importance of modernizing member states' armed forces.



Von der Leyen's comments followed the recent presentation of the European Union executive body's strategy aimed at enhancing the bloc's defense industry. The strategy, unveiled on Tuesday, outlines measures such as streamlining arms procurement among member states and reducing reliance on the United States defense industry. The Commission president's call for investment in cutting-edge capabilities reflects a broader push to rebuild, replenish, and modernize European armed forces.



Additionally, von der Leyen linked European security to ongoing support for Ukraine, pledging Brussels' commitment to providing assistance for "as long as it takes." The evolving defense strategy aligns with the EU's efforts to foster collaboration among member states, ensuring effective coordination among their armed forces. European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation, emphasizing that the bloc doesn't need a unified army but should strive for improved synergy among national military forces.



This article delves into von der Leyen's call for increased defense investments, examining the implications of the European Union's strategy on arms procurement, technological advancements, and the broader landscape of European security.



