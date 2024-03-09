Europe Needs To Develop Plan For US To Quit NATO, Diplomats Warn

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European countries should take into account the possibility of a "decline in the United States' commitment to NATO" if Donald Trump wins the upcoming US presidential election.

The Telegraph reports this citing unnamed diplomatic sources, according to Ukrinform.

Diplomats from countries with Nato membership said that European capitals needed to“do the planning” and reconsider current defence capabilities in light of threats issued by the former president. The prospect of his possible return to the White House has sparked concerns in Europe about American support for Ukraine as well as the country's commitment to Nato.

European nations must be ready if Donald Trump pulls the US out of Nato, foreign diplomats have told The Telegraph.

The official said that Nato countries needed to“do the planning” for a scenario in which he weakened the American commitment to the alliance.“Preparations need to be in place,” they said.

Ukraine's accession tois vital decision

However, they pointed out that the number of countries meeting the Nato target to spend 2 per cent of GDP on defence had risen significantly, meaning that members could tell Mr Trump“he's getting what he wanted”.

As reported, former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the leader in the polls in the Republican primaries, has repeatedly called on Congress to reject the bill with foreign aid to Ukraine and other countries. In addition, he has said that he would encourage Russian attacks on NATO member states that he believes do not contribute enough to defense.