Axpo And Jabil Extend Renewable Energy Partnership In Hungary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Axpo, a leading Swiss energy company, and Jabil, a prominent
global electronics manufacturer headquartered in the United States,
have announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership in
Hungary through a renewable energy corporate power purchase
agreement (cPPA), Azernews reports, citing
Axpo.
The seven-year agreement, effective from 2024 to 2030,
underscores Jabil's commitment to its environmental, social, and
corporate governance (ESG) objectives. Covering Jabil's entire
energy consumption at two locations in Hungary, this deal signifies
a significant stride towards sustainability.
Under the terms of the flexible agreement, Axpo will ensure the
provision of all electricity needs for Jabil's facilities in
Nagyigmánd and Tiszaújváros, Hungary, sourced from wind energy in
the south-eastern Europe region.
For Axpo, this agreement represents another milestone following
its initial cPPA venture in Slovenia, as well as key contracts
secured in south-eastern Europe during 2022 and 2023. Noteworthy
among these are the pioneering long-term wind power PPAs in Croatia
and Serbia, contributing 216 MW to the company's regional renewable
energy portfolio.
