Suspected Killer Of Military Man Detained In Podilsk, Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Police have detained a man who allegedly killed a soldier in Podilsk, Odesa region.
The attacker was a resident of the Odesa region who temporarily lived in the city. He faces up to 15 years in prison for his crime.
The issue of serving the suspect a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided.
As reported, on the morning of March 8, in Podilsk, Odesa region, passers-by found the body of a soldier on Shevchenko Avenue. Law enforcement officers registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder.
