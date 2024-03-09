Photos: Priyanka Chopra Poses With Sabyasachi Mukherjee In California Wearing His Design Black Saree

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Priyanka Chopra recently attended an event in California, US, given by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Pictures and videos from the event appeared on social media, showing Priyanka in a dazzling black saree. Saks Fifth Avenue, which partnered with Sabyasachi for a pop-up in their new Beverly Hills location, also tweeted photos from the event.

The event began on March 7 and will continue until March 11. The star uploaded a photo of her attire on Instagram Stories and tagged Sabyasachi.

Priyanka wore a gorgeous Sabyasachi black saree that, while classic in colour and form, retained a contemporary feel. Made entirely of transparent silk and adorned with vertical reams of black sequins, the saree was carelessly thrown over her shoulder. Her blouse was daring, as she chose a strapless tube-style to go with her saree. It made the case for a saree with a provocative flare.

She picked a gold choker necklace to add a shiny glimmer. Priyanka's makeup was matte, with an earthy tone of colour on her cheekbones and a brown lip. She finished with winged eyeliner and styled her brown hair in waves.



Sabyasachi, too, wore ebony, maybe as part of the event's dress requirement. He donned a black shirt with fitted pants and a matching trench coat over top. It is layered with a scarf around the neck and red sunglasses.

In other developments, Priyanka will appear in Karl Urban's next thriller, The Bluff. The film, set in the 19th-century Caribbean, will feature Priyanka as a former female pirate.

She has also just joined as an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill A Tiger', alongside Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling, among others. The actor, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, will also appear in the film 'Heads of State'.



