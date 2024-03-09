Kuwait Welcomes Sudan Ceasefire In Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Ministry welcomed Saturday UN Security Council's adoption of resolution 2724 calling for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan.

This step, according to the statement, would enable swift and safe delivery of aid to civilians.

Reaffirming support to international efforts in this regard, especially the ones by UN Secretary General's Personal Envoy for Sudan Ramtane Lamamra, the ministry said a solution to the crisis depends on all parties in Sudan adhering to the aforementioned resolution and committing to the Jeddah Declaration outcomes in a way that preserves Sudan's sovereignty and achieves its people's aspirations of a safe and descent living, concluded the statement. (end)

