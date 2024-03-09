Azerbaijan Demands Liberation Of Villages Still Under Armenian Occupation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The commissions on the delimitation of the state border established in Azerbaijan and Armenia have held seven meetings so far, Azernews reports, citing the service of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev.

At the current stage, the commissions are dealing with the creation of legal framework necessary for delimitation to be carried out.

Armenian media have been circulating inaccurate reports lately, allegedly coming from government sources, that the lands of 31 Armenian villages are allegedly under Azerbaijan's“occupation”. At the same time, it is noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan does not recognize this and demands the liberation of its own four occupied villages.

The Azerbaijani side considers it necessary to note in this regard that it is absolutely groundless to claim that the lands of 31 Armenian villages are“occupied” before the delimitation of the state border.

As for the four non-exclave Azerbaijani villages (Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili) occupied by Armenia, their affiliation to Azerbaijan is beyond any doubt and they are subject to immediate liberation.

The issue of liberation of four of Azerbaijan's exclave villages (Yukhari Askipara, Sofulu, Barkhudarli and Karki) occupied by Armenia will also be resolved within the delimitation process.