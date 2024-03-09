Azerbaijan Demands Liberation Of Villages Still Under Armenian Occupation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The commissions on the delimitation of the state border
established in Azerbaijan and Armenia have held seven meetings so
reports, citing the service of
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin
Mustafayev.
At the current stage, the commissions are dealing with the
creation of legal framework necessary for delimitation to be
carried out.
Armenian media have been circulating inaccurate reports lately,
allegedly coming from government sources, that the lands of 31
Armenian villages are allegedly under Azerbaijan's“occupation”. At
the same time, it is noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan does not
recognize this and demands the liberation of its own four occupied
villages.
The Azerbaijani side considers it necessary to note in this
regard that it is absolutely groundless to claim that the lands of
31 Armenian villages are“occupied” before the delimitation of the
state border.
As for the four non-exclave Azerbaijani villages (Baghanis
Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili) occupied by
Armenia, their affiliation to Azerbaijan is beyond any doubt and
they are subject to immediate liberation.
The issue of liberation of four of Azerbaijan's exclave villages
(Yukhari Askipara, Sofulu, Barkhudarli and Karki) occupied by
Armenia will also be resolved within the delimitation process.
