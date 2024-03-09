Moh Provides Ambulances, Vehicles, Equipment For Kuwait Sports Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 9 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health (MoH) has provided 10 ambulances, four motorbike buggies, two golf carts and a field tent equipped with necessary medical supplies, as well as two ambulance helicopters for Kuwait Sports Day.

The Kuwait Sports Day kicked off on Saturday under patronage and attendance of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Al-Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

The MoH mentioned in a statement that the Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi supervised the preparations done by the ministry for this huge sports event, which more than 13,000 participants.

The preparations included increasing the level of readiness in the main hospitals concerned with the event area, such as Al-Sabah and Al-Amiri, in addition to other supporting facilities. (end)

mrv













MENAFN09032024000071011013ID1107955416