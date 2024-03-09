Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Over 423K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses since the full-scale invasion have amounted to 423,160, including 850 reported in the past day alone.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Ukrainian forces destroyed 6,712 enemy tanks (+6 in the past day), 12,823 (+25) armored fighting vehicles, 10,428 (+53) artillery systems, 1,012 (+1) MLR systems, 707 (+3) air defense systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,041 (+43) UAV of operational and tactical level, 1,919 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 13,683 (+85) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,666 (+10) units of specialized equipment.
The latest reports on Russian losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 63 combat clashes took place in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.
