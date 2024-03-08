Chief Of Staff Tours Dimdex

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel al-Nabit toured the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2024). HE al-Nabit was briefed on the latest modern defence technologies displayed by the largest participating companies and the key agreements and deals concluded during the exhibition. During the tour, he was accompanied by a number of senior armed forces officers.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.