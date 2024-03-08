EBRD Discusses Opportunities With Iraqi Chambers Of Commerce

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Earlier this week, Mr. Abdul Razzaq Al-Zuhairi, President of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce (FICC) , received a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) at the Federation's headquarters.

The delegation was led by Dr. Heike Harmgart, the EBRD's Managing Director for the Middle East, and included His Excellency, Mr. Thomas Seiler, the EU Ambassador, along with several other members.

During the meeting, various topics contributing to the development of the Iraqi economy were discussed, including the support provided by the European Bank to Iraqi businessmen for financing industrial, agricultural, and other priority sectors crucial for boosting the local economy.

(Source: FICC)