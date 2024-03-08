Canada Accepts Almost 250K Ukrainians Fleeing War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 248,000 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Canada.

That's according to the Canadian immigration authorities , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that 248,726 Ukrainians arrived in Canada under the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) program, launched in March 2023. This program entitles Ukrainians fleeing war to an urgent three-year work and residence permit in Canada, financial assistance, and free temporary housing.

In total, the Canadian government received almost 1.2 million applications for this type of visa, of which it has already approved more than 960,000. No new applications for the program are accepted and holders of such a visa have until the end of March to arrive in Canada to use it.

As reported, although Canada refused to extend the temporary program last summer, the government later approved a new migration response effort that allows certain categories of displaced Ukrainians to stay in Canada on a permanent basis.