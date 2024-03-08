Canada, EU Discuss Further Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union and Canada discussed further joint support for Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by the Canadian Foreign Ministry following the regular round of the Canada-EU dialogue on security and defence held in Ottawa.

“We discussed our joint commitment to unwavering support for Ukraine, foreign interference and disinformation and other common challenges around the world. We continue to deepen our partnership in security and defence,” the post reads.

The delegations of Canada and the EU were headed by Heidi Hulan, Political Director of Global Affairs Canada, and Charles Frais, Deputy Secretary General for Peace, Security and Defence at the European External Action Service, respectively.

Photo: X / Foreign Policy CAN