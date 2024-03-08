Breathable Films Market Size, Share And Forecast

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Thermoplastic resins are used to create breathable films using extrusion technology. They are waterproof, environmentally friendly, and permeable to gases and water vapor due to their mass of open cells. They are an affordable option for producing personal hygiene items like disposable sanitary napkins, kid's diapers, and adult incontinence pads because of their moisture-locking qualities. They are also used in surgical gowns, mattresses, protective clothing, isolation clothing, and disposable supplies.

Affordable polymer-based films called breathable films allow moisture control in various applications, such as feminine hygiene, diapers, and adult incontinence products. Breathability is essential in these circumstances. The market for breathable films is anticipated to be driven by the expanding food packaging market and the booming building and construction sector during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Baby Diapers and Rising Awareness and Application of Breathable Films Drives the Global Market

The market heavily influences population growth and the rising demand for cozy, hygienic diapers. Manufacturers have created bio-based products due to growing infant hygiene awareness and technological advancements in absorbency, breathability, and diaper fabric. A fabric's ability to withstand airflow through its weave or construction is known as breathability. In a baby diaper, breathability is crucial for comfort and healthy skin as it lessens the likelihood of diaper rash, keeping the baby's skin healthy and fresh. The breathability of the diaper has an impact on the prevalence of diaper dermatitis.

Global demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential medical supplies has increased significantly and is driving the market's growth. In addition, the increasing demand for feminine hygiene products due to government initiatives and programs designed to enhance the distribution network of sanitary napkins is contributing to the expansion of the market. In addition, the increase in the number of applications from various industries, such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, building and construction, medicine, and food, will contribute to the growth of the market for breathable films.

Growing Investments in Untapped Market of Developing Nations Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In developing nations, the penetration of the consumption of hygiene products is still inadequate. Countries with large populations and high birth rates, such as China, India, and Indonesia, have low internet penetration rates despite widespread internet use. It is anticipated that the demand will increase significantly due to a rise in per capita income, health and hygiene awareness, and a shift in consumer preference. There is a significant opportunity to expand the markets for breathable films and hygiene products in developing nations.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the overall market. This region is growing due to increased packaging material consumption in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Key Highlights



The global breathable films market was valued at USD 19.80 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 38.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on raw materials, the market is divided into polyester, polyethylene, and polypropylene. The polyester segment dominates the market for breathable films in revenue and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Based on product, the market is categorized into microporous, micro void, and nonporous. The nonporous segment held the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into hygiene, healthcare, building and construction, industrial protective apparel, packaging, and sports apparel. The packaging industry has emerged as the largest application segment, followed by the healthcare and hygiene industries.

Asia-Pacific will dominate the global breathable films during the forecast period.



Competitive Analysis

The global breathable films market's major key players include



Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Arkema

RKW Group

Skymark Packaging Ltd

Trioworld

SWM International

Berry Global Group

Nitto Denko Corporation

Covestro

Fatra A.S.



Market News



May 2022- Mitsui Chemicals Acquired Pellicle Business from Asahi Kasei. Mitsui Chemical's Long-Term Business plan, VISION 2030, aims to create and grow a "unique" ICT Solutions business to grow products that will let it create and grow operations here into our third pillar of earnings under the business portfolio transformation.

May 2022- Foster/Mednet became the new distributor for Arkema's High-Performance Polymers for medical applications. Foster/MedNet represented Arkema in all countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa beginning July 1s 2022. This agreement included Arkema's Pebax MED, Rilsan MED, Rilsamid MED, Rilsan Clear MED, and Kynar MED product ranges.



Global Breathable Films Market: Segmentation

By Raw Material





Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene





By Product





Microporous

Micro void

Nonporous





By Application





Hygiene

Healthcare

Building and Construction

Industrial Protective Apparel

Packaging

Sports Apparel





By Regions





North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





