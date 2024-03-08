Russian Airline To Start Flights From Vladikavkaz To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Russian airline "IrAero" will start flights from the city of Vladikavkaz to Baku on April 1.

According to Azernews , the airline has released information about this.

It is reported that the flights will be carried out three times a week - on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. Passengers will be transported on "Superjet-100" planes.