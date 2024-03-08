Russian Airline To Start Flights From Vladikavkaz To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Russian airline "IrAero" will start flights from the city of
Vladikavkaz to Baku on April 1.
According to Azernews , the airline has released
information about this.
It is reported that the flights will be carried out three times
a week - on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. Passengers will be
transported on "Superjet-100" planes.
