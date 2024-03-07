Google Doodle Commemorates International Women's Day 2024, Honours Strides Toward 'Gender Equality'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Google Doodle on Friday celebrated International Women's Day and all the progress that has been made towards gender equality, on this day in 1975, the United Nations celebrated International Women's Day (IWD) for the first time per the description,“March 8th commemorates two early Women's Day demonstrations, one in Saint Petersburg, and the other in New York City. While in different years and places, these rallies had common goals of achieving gender equality including fair and safe employment, the right to vote, and the right to hold public office.”Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Bulgaria Liberation Day. Know history, significance and moreMoreover, this Doodle was illustrated by Doodle artist, Sophie Diao description further noted that IWD marches today focus on issues like gender and racial wage gaps, reproductive rights, and the prevention of violence against women.“Today, people celebrate women who have transformed society, fought for equality, and set positive examples for people everywhere,” it added Doodle stressed the progress made by women over the years would not be possible without the courageous acts of those before them, recognized as a pivotal date each year, International Women's Day serves as a cornerstone for celebrating women's accomplishments, amplifying discussions on gender equality, advocating for swifter progress towards parity, and mobilizing resources for women-centric initiatives Read: International Women's Day 2024: 7 steps that lead to financial empowerment“Here's to those who paved the way and to those who are carrying the torch further - Happy International Women's Day!,” it added colours associated with International Women's Day are purple, green, and white, each carrying symbolic significance. Purple represents justice and dignity, while green symbolizes hope. White, although a contentious concept, signifies purity is to be further noted that“The Color Purple\" by Alice Walker, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that follows the life of a young African American woman in the early 20th century South, exploring themes of race, gender, and identity.

