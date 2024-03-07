Bab Al Qasr Hotel's Artisan Kitchen Wins Favourite Brunch At What's On Abu Dhabi Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Bab Al Qasr Hotel is thrilled to announce that its culinary gem, Artisan Kitchen, has been awarded the title of Favourite Brunch at the esteemed What's On Abu Dhabi Awards 2024.

This accolade highlights Artisan Kitchen's commitment to delivering culinary excellence and providing an unrivaled brunch experience against the breathtaking backdrop of Abu Dhabi's skyline. Earning the hearts and discerning palates of both residents and guests, this award-winning restaurant offers an all-day dining extravaganza featuring global cuisines in a lavish buffet with made-to-order eggs, freshly baked croissants, and mouth-watering pizzas.

Elias Saad, the Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food and Beverage at Bab Al Qasr Hotel, expressed gratitude and stated,“We are honored to receive the Favourite Brunch award at the What's On Abu Dhabi Awards 2024, as this is a testament to the dedication of our culinary team and the unique dining experience we strive to provide. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the discerning residents of Abu Dhabi for choosing Artisan Kitchen, and we look forward to continuing to exceed their expectations.”

The What's On Abu Dhabi Awards, renowned for honoring top-tier establishments and must-visit places, bestowed a total of 42 accolades, recognizing excellence across various categories. The majority of the categories were selected through public votes, while the What's On team chose the top four big prize winners, spotlighting the best of Abu Dhabi's leisure and entertainment scene.

About Bab Al Qasr Hotel:

Bab Al Qasr Hotel consists of 36 floors and 4 underground floors, designated for car parking. These floors include 114 suites, 298 luxurious hotel rooms, and 265 furnished hotel apartments according to the highest international hotel standards. On the ninth and tenth floors, the hotel is home to the Businessmen's Club“Club Lounge”, the largest compared to all the luxury hotels in Abu Dhabi.

The hotel overlooks a private beach of more than 130 meters in length and sports facilities, a swimming pool overlooking the views of the sea. It operates all year round and has an outdoor terrace. It also includes the distinguished banquet hall“Al Dana”, 8 meeting rooms, a health center, various restaurants, a business center, and car rental services. Guests can enjoy a meal in the restaurants. Free WiFi is available throughout the property, and free private parking is available on-site.

The design of the five-star hotel combines both Arabic and contemporary styles.

Bab Al Qasr Hotel is located in the city of Abu Dhabi, 1 km from the breakwater in Abu Dhabi, about 5 km from Al Hosn Palace, 1 km from the Marina Shopping Center, and Abu Dhabi International Airport is 34 km away.