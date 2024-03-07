'Vettaiyan': Rana Daggubati Joins Rajinikanth's Film, Shares Selfie From Set As Shooting Begins

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie, 'Vettaiyan' which is produced by Lyca Productions and directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Ritika Singh.

Actor Rana Daggubati recently took to Instagram to share an update with his followers in a viral Instagram story. He posted a selfie from the sets of 'Vettaiyan', signaling the commencement of filming.

Rana Daggubati's Instagram story

Alongside the selfie, he captioned, "Day 1 of filming!! Let's fire it up, T170." This revelation sparked curiosity among fans, prompting inquiries about the involvement of superstar Rajinikanth on set.

Reports from media outlets suggested that, despite the speculation, Rajinikanth was not present during the filming process captured by Daggubati's selfie. Instead, director TJ Gnanavel was seen wrapping up scenes featuring Rana Daggubati. Nonetheless, fans remained eager to witness both Rajinikanth and Daggubati in action, flocking to the shooting location in anticipation.

Before Rana Daggubati's Instagram update, a viral image depicting Rajinikanth alongside Fahadh Faasil on the sets of 'Vettaiyan' had already garnered attention.



The leaked photo provided a glimpse into a scene being filmed, capturing a momentary break between shots. Although the presence of Rajinikanth in the image fueled excitement among fans, subsequent reports clarified that the shooting primarily focused on scenes involving Fahadh Faasil.

As anticipation continues to build for the release of 'Vettaiyan', fans eagerly await further updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses from the highly anticipated film. With a powerhouse cast and the direction of TJ Gnanavel, expectations are high for another box office triumph from superstar Rajinikanth.