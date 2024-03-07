KUNA, SPA Sign Mou On Boosting Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) and Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation with the presence of Minister of Information and Culture Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi and Saudi Minister of Information Salman Al-Dossari.

The MoU was signed by Director General of KUNA Dr. Fatima Al-Salem and SPA President Dr. Fahad Al-Aqran with the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud.

The MoU aims to boost media cooperation between the two agencies, exchange news, pictures and expertise in order to enhance relations between the two sides.

After the signing ceremony, both ministers and accompanying delegations toured KUNA headquarters and were briefed on agency operations and the newly-constructed (Smart Oasis) that specializes in AI technologies.

Cooperation between KUNA and SPA goes back to five long decades filled with joint efforts in various fields. (end)

tm









MENAFN07032024000071011013ID1107947966