(MENAFN- The Conversation) Job No.: 662037

Location: Clayton campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: Continuing appointment

Remuneration:

Lecturer: $111,603 - $132,529 pa Level B (plus 17% employer superannuation)

Senior Lecturer: $136,711 - $157,637 Level C (plus 17% employer superannuation)

Associate Professor: $164,615 - $181,348 pa Level D (plus 17% employer superannuation)

Professor: $212,047 pa Level E (plus 17% employer superannuation)



Amplify your impact at a world top 50 University

Join our inclusive, collaborative and growing social science community Be surrounded by extraordinary ideas - and the people who discover them

At Monash , work feels different. There's a sense of belonging, from contributing to something groundbreaking – a place where great things happen. We make tangible contributions because our purpose is clear; to deliver positive economic, social and environmental impact in resolving the global challenges of our age.

At the core of achieving this purpose is the diversity of our staff. We welcome and value everyone's contributions, lived experience and expertise. When you come to work, you can be yourself, be a change-maker and develop your career in exciting ways. This is why we champion an inclusive and respectful workplace culture where everyone is supported to succeed.

Together with our commitment to academic freedom, you will have access to quality research facilities, infrastructure, world class teaching spaces, and international collaboration opportunities.

Learn more about Monash .

The Opportunities

The School of Social Sciences is the largest school in the Monash Arts faculty, offering a wide variety of programs including Human Geography, Sociology and Anthropology, Criminology, International Relations, Politics, and Gender Studies. It is consistently ranked as one of the best social science schools in the world for research quality and impact and a major focus of our teaching is to help students become responsible and informed global citizens.

The School of Social Sciences is looking to grow by appointing multiple outstanding academics who want to be part of building our thriving community of social scientists, leverage the excellent research support services available at Monash to develop their research profile, and contribute towards high quality teaching and graduate supervision.

We particularly welcome applications from outstanding candidates in fields that relate to our teaching in the following areas:



International Relations

Public Policy

Criminology Human Geography

We are accepting applications for the following levels:



Level B - Lecturer (Public Policy; International Relations; and Criminology)

Level C - Senior Lecturer (Public Policy; International Relations; and Criminology)

Level D - Associate Professor (Public Policy; International Relations; Human Geography; and Criminology) Level E - Professor (Public Policy; International Relations; Human Geography; and Criminology)

Diversity is one of our greatest strengths at Monash. We encourage applications from First Nations people, culturally and linguistically diverse people, people with disabilities, neurodiverse people, and people of all genders, sexualities, and age groups.

Join the pursuit of our purpose to build a better future for ourselves and our communities – #ChangeIt with us.

Monash avidly supports flexible and hybrid working arrangements. We have a range of policies in place enabling staff to combine work and personal commitments. This includes supporting parents.

Your employment is contingent upon the satisfactory completion of all pre-employment and/or background checks required for the role, as determined by the University.

Your application must address the selection criteria. Please refer to 'How to apply for Monash Jobs '.

Enquiries

Professor Jack Corbett, Head of School, School of Social Sciences, [email protected]

Position Descriptions

Lecturer - Politics & International Relations - Level B

Senior Lecturer - Politics & International Relations - Level C

Associate Professor of Politics & International Relations - Level D

Professor of Politics & International Relations - Level E

Lecturer - Criminology - Level B

Senior Lecturer - Criminology - Level C

Associate Professor of Criminology - Level D

Professor of Criminology - Level E

Associate Professor of Human Geography - Level D

Professor of Human Geography - Level E

Closing Date

Sunday 7 April 2024, 11:55pm AEST