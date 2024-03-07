Singapore Traders Fair And Blockchain Fest: A Day Of Triumph And Innovation!

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Singapore: A day of triumph unfolded at Marina Bay Sands on March 2nd as two eagerly awaited events, the Singapore Traders Fair and the Blockchain Festival Asia 2024, jointly organised by global fintech event leader FINEXPO, concluded with resounding success. Welcoming a staggering total of over 2,500 attendees, this dynamic convergence of finance and technology enthusiasts proved to be an unparalleled showcase of innovation, insight, and networking.

The Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival Asia 2024, dubbed as the year's most significant gatherings in Asia, brought together industry leaders, traders, investors, blockchain enthusiasts, and thought leaders from around the globe. Against the backdrop of Marina Bay Sands, participants engaged in a myriad of activities, ranging from informative seminars and workshops to interactive demonstrations and thrilling lucky draws, fostering an environment of collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The overwhelming response to both events underscored the growing interest and excitement surrounding blockchain technology and finance in Asia. Esteemed speakers shared their expertise on topics including blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, decentralised finance (DeFi), and various aspects of finance and trading. Attendees seized the opportunity to explore cutting-edge innovations showcased by exhibitors and establish valuable connections within the vibrant blockchain and trading communities.

As the day culminated in a Pre-party, industry leaders and participants mingled, forging meaningful relationships and celebrating the success of the day.

A special note of gratitude extends to the sponsors:



Platinum Sponsors, Radex Markets and FP Markets,

Gold Sponsor, OANDA Partners Silver Sponsor. Fxbox

We also appreciate the participation of Coinstore, HTX DAO, Websea, Moomoo, Chainup, GO Markets, Nord Fx, Phillip Nova, IronFx, 4XHUB LIMITED, IUX Markets, and Eightcap.

Reflecting on the triumph of the Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival Asia 2024, organisers eagerly anticipate future events in their calendar. Stay connected on social media platforms for updates and exciting developments throughout the year.

For those interested in participating or promoting their business to a global audience, visit tradersfair and blockchainfestival .

About FINEXPO: FINEXPO is a premier event organiser and has been a global producer of conferences, forums, summits, shows, exhibitions, festivals, fairs, and awards since 2002. Through its events, FINEXPO consistently strives to achieve greater heights, producing outstanding performances and important series throughout the world, including in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, South Africa, Egypt, Ukraine, Russia, China, Latvia, Cyprus, Europe, Russia, and the USA.