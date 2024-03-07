Armenia ends Russian border guards' duties at Yerevan's Zvartnots international airport

(MENAFN) According to reports from local media on Wednesday, Armenia has chosen to terminate the responsibilities of the Russian Border Guards stationed at Zvartnots International Airport in the capital city of Yerevan.



Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan reportedly informed the press, as per an Armenian news agency, that the service at Zvartnots International Airport should be entirely conducted by the border guard troops of Armenia, declaring: "Armenia has a clear position on this issue and has informed the Russian Federation about it with an official letter.”



Grigoryan also emphasized that during this period of independence, Armenia has been actively building capabilities across various domains.



“At this moment, Armenia has full capability for full control over the airport,” he further mentioned.



Previously, Armenian National Assembly Leader Alen Simonyan expressed his belief that it would be suitable for the Russian border guards to depart from Zvartnots International Airport.



On the other hand, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow had not yet received any requests from Armenia regarding this matter.

MENAFN07032024000045015839ID1107946333