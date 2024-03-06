Houthis Claim Responsibility For Missile Attack On US Ship

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, March 7 (IANS) Yemen's armed Houthi group claimed responsibility for launching a missile attack against a US cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, which caused fire on the ship, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.
"We attacked the US True Confidence ship in the Gulf of Aden with a number of appropriate marine missiles, and the hit was accurate, causing fire on the ship," Sarea said in the statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.
"The attack came after the ship's crew rejected warning messages from the naval forces," he added.
