Russia Launches Missile Strike On Odesa During Zelensky's Meeting With Mitsotakis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched a missile strike on Odesa early on March 6 when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the port city.

The Ukrainian leader said this at a press conference with the Greek prime minister in Odesa on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"We saw this strike today. I know there were casualties today. There are dead and wounded," Zelensky said.

Mitsotakis, in turn, noted that at the time of the explosion he was with the Ukrainian president at the port.

"We were at the port. President Zelensky and his team explained to us the importance of the port and told us what was being done to restore it. In particular, we saw what damage was done to the port by attacks. At the end of the visit, we heard an air raid siren and loud explosions near us. This is an impressive experience, we understand that this war affects everyone and spares no one," Mitsotakis said.