DME Academy, BE Sports Continue To Shape Future Athletes Globally

Doha, Qatar: The aftermath of an exceptional press conference at ACS Doha, featuring renowned international coaches Wesam Al Sous, Thales Peterson, and Jarvis Gunter from DME Academy USA, has left the community abuzz with excitement.

DME Academy, established by former LA Lakers assistant coach Dan Panaggio & his business-minded brother Mike, stands as more than an educational institution; it's a family orientated organization committed to tailoring to each student-athlete's unique needs. Emphasizing this familial ethos, Dan Panaggio stated,“At DME, you're not just an athlete or a student; you're a member of our family.”

This sentiment permeated the press conference, fostering warmth and camaraderie.

The trio of coaches, accompanied by Ignacio Rodriguez, an International Recruiter at DME Academy, not only shared their coaching strategies but also unveiled personal stories, challenges, and triumphs that propelled them to become sports luminaries.

Wesam Al Sous narrated the historic journey leading to Jordan's historic place at the recent FIBA World Cup, Thales Peterson divulged untold stories behind FC Golden State's victories, and Jarvis Gunter traced his remarkable path from an NBA G-League player to a DME Head Coach.

Furthermore, the event showcased the collaboration with Qatar-based sports training program BE Sports, founded by Ben Smith and Eric Gardow, dedicated to advancing sports education across Qatar, the Middle East, and beyond.

BE Sports is fueled by the mission to impact lives through sport, teaching valuable life-lessons such as resilience, determination and commitment.

This resonated with the audience as a purpose-driven initiative instilling confidence through exceptional coaching.

The primary goal of this collaboration between BE Sports (Doha) and DME (USA) is to provide aspiring student-athletes in Doha with opportunities for exposure and pathways to play and study on an international level.

This includes possibilities for college sports scholarships, opening doors for these young talents to pursue their athletic dreams while receiving quality education.

Highlighting the enduring impact of the collaboration, it's worth noting the longstanding affiliation between DME Academy and BE Sports.

Over the past six years, three student-athletes sent from Doha and BE Sport have transferred to the DME facility and have successfully graduated through their system and now play professionally worldwide.

This remarkable success story further solidifies the partnership's commitment to nurturing talent and shaping the future of sports on a global scale.

A special mention goes to the main sponsor, W Hotel, for graciously hosting the coaches at their premier establishment. Their support has been instrumental in facilitating this collaboration and ensuring the success of the event.

The partnership between W Hotel and the DME Academy underscores the collective effort to elevate sports education and foster a thriving community of athletes here in Qatar.

As a testament to the overwhelming success of this collaboration, this event has now become an annual tradition organized by BE Sports. Details for next year's event, along with registration information, will be released shortly.

The community can look forward to another inspiring gathering that continues to shape the future of aspiring student-athletes on a global stage.

The journey of excellence and mentorship will persist, contributing to the continued growth of sports education in Qatar and beyond.