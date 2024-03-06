Azerbaijan, Georgia Draft Action Plan For Kura River Basin Protection

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan and Georgia drafted a joint action plan for the
protection of the Kura River basin and sustainable management of
water resources, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijan Ministers Cabinet.
The action plan covers issues such as the exchange of
qualitative and quantitative indicators of small rivers connecting
to the Kura River and the results of flood and drought risk
assessment in the Kura River basin, as well as conducting joint
qualitative and quantitative monitoring of the basin's water
resources.
It is worth noting that the Kura is an east-flowing river south
of the Greater Caucasus Mountains that drains the southern slopes
of the Greater Caucasus east into the Caspian Sea.
It also drains the north side of the Lesser Caucasus, while its
main tributary, the Aras, drains the south side of those mountains.
Starting in northeastern Turkiye, it flows through Georgia, then to
Azerbaijan, where it receives the Aras as a right tributary, and
enters the Caspian Sea.
The total length of the river is 1,515 kilometres, with about
174 kilometres of the river in Turkey, 435 kilometres in Georgia,
and 906 kilometres in Azerbaijan. Its basin covers 198,300 km2.
About 56,290 km2 of the catchment is in Azerbaijan.
