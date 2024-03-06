John Kerry continues pledge to climate action beyond official role

(MENAFN) Even after stepping down from his position as the most senior US climate official, John Kerry remains dedicated to advocating for the transition to green energy and addressing global warming. In an interview with the Financial Times in London, conducted as he passed on the responsibilities of climate envoy to John Podesta, Kerry emphasized his ongoing commitment to the cause of combating climate change. He expressed his intention to continue raising necessary funds for green energy initiatives, acknowledging the sensitivity of government spending on such investments worldwide.



Kerry clarified that his decision to relinquish his role as climate envoy does not signify an end to his engagement with climate issues. While he will no longer represent the official American position, he remains resolute in his personal commitment to accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels. As a private citizen, Kerry believes he will have more flexibility to collaborate with individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing green energy solutions.



Although discussions regarding his specific role in climate finance initiatives are still in early stages, Kerry affirmed his determination to contribute to mobilizing people and fostering collaboration on climate-related matters. While he will not be involved in the US presidential election campaign in an official capacity, Kerry expressed his continued support for President John Biden. He noted that without the constraints of the Hatch Act, which limits the political activities of federal employees, he will have greater freedom to advocate for climate issues and support initiatives aligned with his beliefs.

MENAFN06032024000045015682ID1107941533