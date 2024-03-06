Deira International School students visit BYD showroom to explore sustainable mobility

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, March 5 2024: Deira International School (DIS), an internationally accredited school owned and operated by Al Futtaim Education Foundation, organised an exclusive educational trip for year six students to the BYD showroom in Festival City, Dubai. This tour comes as part of the goal to educate young minds on sustainable automotive technologies.

BYD, one of the automotive brands distributed by Al Futtaim Group, operates in line with its aim to cater to a new generation of upcoming electric vehicle buyers.

Greener future

During the visit, Martin Hansson, Learning and Development Manager at Al-Futtaim Automotive, and Yousuf AlRaeesi, Director of Government Relations and HSSE at Al-Futtaim Automotive, shared insights on the environmental benefits of electric vehicles (EV). They further highlighted the key role of BYD’s cutting-edge technologies in steering the world towards a greener future.

In addition, Hansson highlighted the potential of innovative technologies in ensuring a sustainable planet and added, “BYD is not just about cars; it is also about the global ambition to ensure a cleaner planet. Imagine a car that can charge as quickly as your phone and take you further with every charge. That is what BYD is making possible today.”

AlRaeesi said: “Our mission goes beyond delivering cars. It is about creating a world where clean air and quiet streets are a reality for everyone. BYD’s electric vehicles are key pieces of this puzzle, which can substantially contribute towards reducing pollution levels that threaten our planet’s existence.”

Reducing emissions

During the tour, students got the opportunity to closely observe the all-electric models of BYD including BYD HAN, BYD ATTO 3, and BYD SEAL, which have been designed to ensure efficiency and performance, and reduce environmental impact. Students also learnt the role of these vehicle models in supporting the global fight against climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The launch of BYD, the world’s top-selling brand of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and Plug-In Hybrid Technologies (PHEVs), in the UAE and Saudi Arabia by Al Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, demonstrates the Group’s commitment to fostering eco-friendly transportation solutions across the region.

The recent educational trip to the BYD showroom provided students of Deira International School with the opportunity to better understand upcoming innovations in sustainable mobility and the future of the transportation sector. It further inspired them to be proponents of sustainability and environmental stewardship in their communities and beyond.





