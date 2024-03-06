5 Suspects Arrested In Ramesharam Cafe Blast Case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a statement made by Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, significant developments have emerged in the investigation of the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case in Bengaluru. During his visit to Banavasi to inaugurate the Kadambotsava festival, the Chief Minister addressed journalists, shedding light on the progress of the investigation.

CM said that five individuals have been apprehended in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe explosion. The investigation, which involves the Crime Control Bureau (CCB), local police, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is reportedly advancing rapidly. Despite acknowledging the arrests, the Chief Minister stated that details regarding the detainees' identities were not readily available.

Responding to inquiries regarding a previous incident involving the chanting of "Pakistan Zindabad" during a BJP rally in Mandya, Siddaramaiah addressed concerns about the lack of arrests in that case. He clarified that while the case had initially been dismissed, a BJP worker allegedly involved in the incident was arrested.