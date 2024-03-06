Ukrainian Aviation Strikes At 11 Enemy Concentration Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 86 combat engagements took place at the front, and the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas where Russian invaders were concentrated.



During the day of March 5, there were 86x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 4x missile and 106x air strikes, more than 154x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses as well as other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Last night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine yet again, using Shahed UAVs. According to preliminary information, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 38x of the 42x drones. Information on casualties and damage to the infrastructure is currently being updated.

During the day of March 5, air strikes hit Kyslivka, Mytrofanivka (Kharkiv oblast), Novojehorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Kurdyumivka, Druzhba, Semenivka, Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast), Malynivka, and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

More than 140x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Pivnich operational-strategic group, Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod oblast (russia).

Khortytsia operational-strategic group, Kupyansk axis: the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 8x attacks of the adversary in the vicinities of Verkhnokamyanske and Terny (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 2x attacks of the adversary in the vicinities of Ivanivske and Bila Hora (Donetsk oblast).

Tavria operational-strategic group, Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 23x enemy attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Vodyane, Nevelske, Semenivka, and Orlivka (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders made 39x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy launched 5x attacks in the vicinities of Hulyaipole, Malynivka, and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not abandon its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. For instance, the adversary made 3x unsuccessful attempts to assault during the day of March 5.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue their active operations to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhaust the enemy all along the front line.

The troops of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine hit the enemy's Project 22160 Sergei Kotov patrol ship.

During the day of March 5, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 11x concentrations of enemy troops.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 2x command posts, 1x concentration of troops, weapons, and military equipment, 1x ammunition depot, 1x Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems, and 1x Zoopark-1 counter-battery radar system of the russian invaders.

As reported, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation's army in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amount to about 419,020 invaders.