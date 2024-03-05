Speakers Of Jordanian, Emirati Legislatures Discuss Bilateral Ties, Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi and Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council Saqr Ghobash on Tuesday stressed the "strong historical" ties between Amman and Abu Dhabi, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, held at the Federal National Council headquarters, Safadi stressed the need for enhanced cooperation for mutual benefit and continued parliamentary coordination to tackle regional challenges, primarily the Palestinian issue, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Regarding the war on Gaza and the latest developments in the West Bank, Safadi reiterated the Kingdom's steadfast stance, advocating for an end to the Israeli war and "expedited" humanitarian aid delivery to civilians.

Safadi reiterated that the path to a just and comprehensive peace lies in the establishment of a Palestinian state that ensures peace for the Palestinian people, stressing that the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem protects the holy city.

Safadi also called for an increase in investment and trade exchanges between the two countries, which will positively reflect on the two nations, especially in light of the "significant development" achieved by the UAE.

Ghobash said that Jordan has provided several contributions to the UAE's development, highlighting the strength of bilateral relations. He referred to his country's "wise" diplomacy with other nations in a way that serves its people and issues of other Arab and Islamic nations, which contributed to facilitating the delivery of assistance to Palestinians.