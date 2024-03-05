Qatar University Celebrates First Full Accreditation For College Of Medicine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) has celebrated its first full accreditation for the College of Medicine, representing national excellence aligned with international standards.

The College of Medicine received the accreditation from the Association for Evaluation and Accreditation of Medical Education Programmes (TEPDAD).

The TEPDAD accreditation is described as a fundamental step towards developing a robust healthcare system and graduating highly qualified doctors capable of contributing to the healthcare field.

“This accreditation reflects Qatar University's commitment to the quality of education it provides to students,” said QU president Dr Omar al-Ansari.“We emphasise that this recognition and accreditation are an addition to a larger system that the university highly values, especially in the field of health sciences and medicine, as well as other colleges of the university.”

He said that accreditation is a starting point and the minimum requirement for what academic units offer.

All academic units at the university that have received accreditations are still required to continue developing, improving, and excelling in what they deliver.

“This day marks a significant milestone in the history of Qatar University as we celebrate the full accreditation of the College of Medicine for a complete six-year term,” said College of Medicine dean Prof Marwan Abu-Hijleh.“This achievement is particularly noteworthy considering that the establishment of this college is only eight years old.”

Dr Abdullatif al-Khal, the deputy chief medical officer and director of Medical Education at Hamad Medical Corporation, noted that the College of Medicine's accomplishments were remarkable by any standard, particularly given that it a relatively young college, having received its first students less than a decade ago.

“Thank you to the College of Medicine for the collaboration with TEPDAD in accrediting the undergraduate medical education programme,” TEPDAD president Prof Iskender Sayek said via video message.

MENAFN05032024000067011011ID1107940034