Super Tuesday: Donald Trump Wins Republican Primary In Tennessee

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Republican party representative Donald Trump has won the party's primary, called 'Super Tuesday ' in Tennessee, as per reports Party candidate and United States President Joe Biden and former US President Trump secured initial victories as states nationwide conducted Super Tuesday elections, bringing them closer to a potential historic rematch, despite some voters expressing limited enthusiasm, AP reported.

Biden and Trump kicked off the evening with triumphs in Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Additionally, Biden claimed victories in Vermont and Iowa, the outcomes may intensify the pressure on Nikki Haley, Trump's primary remaining competitor, to withdraw from the race Read | 2024 Super Tuesday: 5 key things to know about this critical day for primary voting in Joe Biden vs Donald Trump battleTrump v/s Biden - A Repeat of the 2020 Presidential Race?Super Tuesday involves elections in 16 states and one territory, ranging from Alaska and California to Vermont and Virginia. A substantial number of delegates are up for grabs, representing the largest prize in the race for either political party the political arena, attention is focused on the 81-year-old Biden and the 77-year-old Trump, who continue to lead their respective parties despite age-related concerns and limited overall popularity earliest dates for either to secure their party's presumptive nomination are March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden. However, unlike previous Super Tuesdays, both nominations are essentially settled, with both candidates looking ahead to a rematch of the 2020 general election the upcoming challenge, Trump remarked on \"Fox & Friends,\" saying, \"We have to beat Biden - he is the worst president in history.\" In response, Biden utilized radio interviews to reinforce support among Black voters, a crucial part of his 2020 coalition Read | Mint Explainer: What's at stake during America's Super Tuesday primary polls?Addressing the stakes, Biden stated on the \"DeDe in the Morning\" show hosted by DeDe McGuire, \"If we lose this election, you're going to be back with Donald Trump.\" He criticized Trump's approach to the African American community, calling it \"shameful.\"Despite their party dominance, polls indicate that the broader electorate desires a different dynamic in this year's general election. A recent AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll reveals that a majority of Americans doubt the mental acuity of both Biden and Trump for the presidential role on the candidates, Brian Hadley, 66, from Raleigh, North Carolina, commented, \"Both of them failed, in my opinion, to unify this country.\"(With inputs from AP)

