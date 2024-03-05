Twelve Ukrainian Companies Taking Part In FOODEX JAPAN 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the first time since 2019, a Ukrainian pavilion has opened at the international food and beverage exhibition, FOODEX JAPAN 2024, in Tokyo with 12 domestic companies presenting their products.

The relevant statement was made by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today [March 5, 2024 – Ed.], the international exhibition FOODEX-2024 has opened in Tokyo. The Japanese food market is huge, competitive, prestigious and profitable. This time, for the first time since 2019, we have a Ukrainian pavilion at the exhibition, which was organized in cooperation with our good partner, JETRO [Japan External Trade Organization – Ed.]. Twelve Ukrainian companies have the opportunity to present their products, and we can be proud of them, as they are tasty, useful and beautiful,” Korsunsky wrote.

In his words, following the opening ceremony, the Ukrainian stand was visited by Italy's agriculture minister, JETRO president, and the representatives of a number of Japanese importers.

“We will be working with them, so that our oil, beer, candies, fantastic ready-made products from cheese, fruit, and breakfast cereals appear on the Japanese market as soon as this year. We are in no way inferior in quality to other countries – we have intentionally checked the nearby stands of Italy, Türkiye, Australia and the United Kingdom,” Korsunsky noted.

A reminder that, in early March 2024, Japan endorsed the introduction of new sanctions against 12 individuals and 36 entities connected with Russia in relation to Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.