Leila Haidari Wins Geuzen Holland Prize

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Leila Haidari, the founder of the“Mother Camp” organization, has been honoured with the prestigious Geuzen Holland Prize, awarded annually to individuals or entities making significant contributions to the education and human rights sectors.

This accolade recognizes Haidari's tireless efforts in supporting girls' education and human rights in Afghanistan, highlighting the critical role she plays in advocating for educational opportunities for Afghan girls.

Currently, Haidari oversees an educational institution catering to over 500 girls, established in 2021, demonstrating her commitment to empowering young women through education.

In addition to her educational initiatives, Haidari previously established a clinic for drug rehabilitation in Afghanistan, offering vital healthcare services to those in need, further exemplifying her dedication to humanitarian causes.

Despite residing outside Afghanistan presently, Haidari continues her advocacy work in the realm of human rights, underscoring her enduring commitment to making a positive impact on society.

The upcoming ceremony where Haidari is set to receive the Geuzen Holland Prize symbolizes global recognition of her efforts in advancing human rights and education, serving as inspiration for others to follow suit.

The Geuzen Prize, established in 1987 and awarded in the Netherlands, signifies the international acknowledgement of individuals and organizations championing human rights and educational endeavours.

This prestigious award underscores the importance of recognizing and honouring individuals who strive to promote human rights and educational opportunities, setting a precedent for positive change.

The attention given to the Geuzen Prize reflects a global commitment to strengthening human rights and expanding educational opportunities for all individuals, particularly women and girls, across diverse communities worldwide.

Haidari's recognition serves as a reminder of the ongoing need to support and uplift those dedicated to fostering positive change, even in challenging environments such as Afghanistan.

