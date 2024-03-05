ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS RIYADH CELEBRATES PRESTIGIOUS AWARD AT THE GLOBAL DEALER CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Riyadh team wins Client Engagement Dealer of the Year at the Global Dealer Conference in Singapore.

“This is a very special moment for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Riyadh. I am truly thrilled to congratulate Sheikh Mohammed Naghi and his team on being awarded with 'Client Engagement Dealer of the Year' at the Global Dealer Conference in Singapore. This Award is a testament to the dealership's dedication to the marque, and their passion and success that inspire greatness. We are proud to have them as part of our Rolls-Royce family and I look forward to what they have in store for us over the coming years.”

César Habib, Regional Director – Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa:

“We are honoured to be receiving these tremendous accolades. This award is a testament to the team's hard work, without which none of this would be possible. Their commitment to the marque is unfaltering. I would like to congratulate my team on their success and thank them for their dedication, without which these awards wouldn't have been possible.”

Mohammed Naghi, Chairman of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM).