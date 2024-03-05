Brightcove To Power Motoamerica's First Global Livestream Of The Daytona 200

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming technology company, today announced it is welcoming MotoAmerica , North America's premier motorcycle road race series, to its roster of media customers. As the official streaming provider for MotoAmerica, Brightcove will power the live and video-on-demand (VOD) capabilities of the MotoAmerica Live+ streaming service, which will exclusively broadcast the upcoming 82nd running of the Daytona 200 (March 7-9, 2024).

“Delivering quality live and on-demand streaming experiences is essential for today's sports and entertainment organizations to reach and engage their audiences effectively,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove.“We're happy to partner with MotoAmerica to help them deliver a unique viewing experience for fans worldwide. Through our award-winning platform, MotoAmerica will now be able to monetize its content on a global scale and drive additional revenue.”

“MotoAmerica began the journey into live-streaming motorcycle racing events in 2019. Throughout the years, we've received feedback from our fans to enhance the viewing experience,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland.“In response, we decided to collaborate with Brightcove to offer our fans the upgraded experience they have been asking for. With the new platform provided by Brightcove, MotoAmerica can incorporate additional elements into the overall viewing experience. These elements include integrated live timing, betting options, news updates, merchandise offerings, and access to the 24-hour all-motorsports channel MTRSPT1, all in one location. Partnering with Brightcove ensures that both current and new fans of MotoAmerica can enjoy the best viewing experience possible. We are very excited about the improvements and are confident that our fans will appreciate the enhanced features and functionality now available to them.”

To tune in to MotoAmerica's action, fans can subscribe to MotoAmerica's live streaming service, MotoAmerica Live+ . Subscribers can watch races in all MotoAmerica classes live or on-demand and view highlights, interviews, and races from years past.

MotoAmerica joins a roster of professional sports organizations currently deploying Brightcove's technology to connect with their fans, including Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Raycom Sports, ATP Tour, Badminton Horse Trials, Canadian Football League, Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), Harness Racing Victoria, Little League Baseball and Softball, Major League Soccer (MLS), National Hockey League (NHL), National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), U.S. Ski & Snowboard, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, United World Wrestling and USA Volleyball.

The addition of MotoAmerica further demonstrates Brightcove as the world's leading streaming technology partner with a reliable, scalable, and flexible platform trusted by some of the most prominent sports entities in the world.

About MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica is North America's premier motorcycle road racing series. Established in 2014, MotoAmerica is home to the AMA Superbike Championship as well as additional classes, including Supersport, Stock 1000, Twins Cup, Junior Cup, and King Of The Baggers. MotoAmerica is an affiliate of KRAVE Group LLC, a partnership including three-time 500cc World Champion, two-time AMA Superbike Champion, and AMA Hall of Famer Wayne Rainey; ex-racer and former manager of Team Roberts Chuck Aksland; motorsports marketing executive Terry Karges; and businessman Richard Varner. For more information, please visit and follow MotoAmerica on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on LinkedIn , X (Formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram , Threads , and YouTube . Visit Brightcove .

