Delhi Police Captures Wanted Criminal From Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Delhi Police's Special Cell has nabbed a wanted Mewat-based criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, from Madhya Pradesh, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Tarsum, 35, a resident of Haryana's Palwal district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Alok Kumar said they got information about the location of Tarsum.

"After more than three months, specific information was received about the location of the accused, Tarsum, in the Madhya Pradesh area. A team was dispatched to Madhya Pradesh, where Tarsum was finally apprehended on March 2," he said.

On November 17, 2023, Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Paschim Vihar, reported that on November 13, his truck driver, Tarsum, departed from Nangli Poona village of Delhi with a truck loaded with areca nuts, valued at approximately Rs 75 lakh, for Karnataka. However, Tarsum, and his associates, fled with the truck and its consignment.

Co-accused, Adil had previously been arrested in this case. Delhi Police had announced a Rs 50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Tarsum.

"Tarsum is an active member of the Mewati-based interstate robber/burglars. He came into contact with the Mewati gang through his associate, Adil, who has been previously involved in numerous cases of robbery and burglary," the DCP said.