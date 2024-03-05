Congress' Kerala Unit Chief Sudhakaran Named Accused In Monson Mavunkal Cheating Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, March 5 (IANS) The Kerala Police, probing the cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, has named Congress state unit President, K. Sudhakaran as the second accused, as per the charge sheet filed at a court in Kochi on Tuesday.

Incidentally, Mavunkal, based in Kochi, had claimed that he had several antique items in his possession and cheated many people. He had also claimed he was a trained physician and had medical solutions for skin ailments.

He had a huge network of friends including the then state Director General of Police, Loknath Behra, and several other top-ranking bureaucrats, police officers, and politicians.

However, his game ended in 2021 after a victim filed a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and soon, a police probe team arrested the 'antique' dealer.

The complainant accused Sudhakaran of promoting Mavunkal despite knowing he was a fly-by-night operator and that the Congress leader was present when he handed over Rs 25 lakh cash to Mavunkal, who gave Rs 10 lakh to Sudhakaran.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case, and apprehending his arrest, Sudhakaran applied for and secured anticipatory bail. But after being called for questioning in June last year, his arrest was recorded but he was given bail instantly.

In the wake of this, Sudhakaran offered to quit as state Congress chief, but the party high command rejected his resignation.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition D said the Vijayan government is only hounding the opposition. "Everyone knows Sudhakaran has no role at all and this is a clear-cut case of fabrication to trap him. We will deal with this case legally," he said.