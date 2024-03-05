Berlin claims Germany isn`t getting ready for conflict with Russia

(MENAFN) In response to recent claims suggesting Germany's preparation for a military confrontation with Russia, the German government has vehemently dismissed such allegations as "absurd" and attributed them to "infamous Russian propaganda." The controversy stems from a leaked phone call involving senior German officers discussing the potential use of Taurus long-range missiles against the Crimean Bridge. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev raised concerns about the conversation, speculating on Germany's intentions.



The 38-minute exchange, which occurred on February 19, involved four officers of the German Air Force, including Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, the Air Force commander. The officers discussed operational and targeting details of the Taurus missiles, considering their supply to Kiev and exploring the option of using them against the Crimean Bridge. Despite the sensitive nature of the conversation, the German government's deputy spokesman, Wolfgang Buechner, asserted that any conclusions about Germany's preparation for war with Russia were baseless and could "in no way" be drawn from the officers' dialogue.



Moreover, Buechner labeled the leak itself as part of a broader "Russian information war," aimed at creating division between Germany and other European nations. He emphasized that the intention behind the leak was to "divide society in Germany but also in Europe." Buechner cautioned against playing into Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy and urged careful consideration of statements made in this context.



As the controversy unfolds, Germany maintains its stance that there is no indication of military preparations for a conflict with Russia. The government emphasizes the importance of discerning the facts amidst what it perceives as a deliberate attempt to sow discord and mistrust within European nations. The incident highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics and the challenges of maintaining diplomatic relations in an era of heightened tensions between major global powers.







