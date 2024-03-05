UAE Holds A Formal Reception For The Visiting Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, March 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who arrived in the UAE capital with the company of a delegation of officials on Tuesday, was accorded an elaborate welcome at Qasr Al-Watan (the UAE Presidential Palace).

Upon arrival of His Highness the Amir's motorcade at the palace, riders of horses and camels lined up on the sides of the road, while popular troupes performed folkloric shows, amid overflights by "Fursan Al-Emarat" (the UAE Knights) aircraft in a dazzling formation depicting the State of Kuwait Flag.

A military band blew the trumpets and gunners greeted the Amir's motorcade with a 21-gun salute, with children waving the Kuwaiti and UAE flags lining up along the sides of the road leading to the palace.

Upon arrival at the stand of honor, the two countries' national anthems were played. His Highness the Amir then shook hands with the UAE Sheikhs, and senior State officials, while the UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan welcomed His Highness the Amir and his entourage. (end) tm

MENAFN05032024000071011013ID1107936241