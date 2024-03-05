Defence Ministry Introduces ADITI Scheme For Start-Ups In Defence Technology

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 5 (KNN) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) scheme to foster advancements in critical and strategic defence technologies.

This initiative aims to encourage innovation in defence technology among start-ups by offering grant-in-aid of up to Rs 25 crore for research, development, and innovation projects.

Addressing a diverse audience comprising industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and policymakers, the Raksha Mantri expressed confidence in ADITI's potential to nurture youth innovation and propel the nation forward in technology.

He stated,“The scheme will nurture the innovation of youth, and help the country leap forward in the field of technology.”

The scheme, falling under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework of the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence, is allocated Rs 750 crore for the period 2023-24 to 2025-26.

ADITI sets out to develop approximately 30 deep-tech critical and strategic technologies within the stipulated timeframe.

Additionally, it aims to establish a 'Technology Watch Tool' to bridge the gap between the modern Armed Forces' expectations and requirements and the capabilities of the defence innovation ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)