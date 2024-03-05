Ajay Devgn Embraces Team Spirit As Football Coach In New Poster Of 'Maidaan'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday shared a heartwarming new poster of his upcoming biographical sports drama titled 'Maidaan', and announced that the trailer of the movie will be released on March 7.

Directed by Amit Sharma, the film stars Ajay as Syed Abdul Rahim, the Indian football coach during 1952 to 1962. Also known as Rahim Saab, he is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

Taking to social media, Ajay shared a poster, in which he can be seen hugging the young boys, who are shedding their happy tears.

The poster shows the huge crowd cheering for the team, with tricolour flying high in the backdrop.

Ajay is wearing a silver suit, and is looking towards the sky.

The poster has a tagline 'One man, one belief, one spirit, and one nation'.

The actor, who was most recently seen in the movie 'Bholaa', captioned the poster: "Witness an extraordinary story of a man, a team, a nation, and the unwavering belief that left an indelible mark on the history of Football! #MaidaanTrailerKicksOff7thMarch #MaidaanOnEid."

It also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Zee Studios, it is scheduled to release on Eid 2024.