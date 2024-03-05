Kuwait Amir To Patronize And Attend AASU Official Opening On Mar 6

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend the official opening of Abdullah Al-Salem University Wednesday morning, March 6, at Abdullah Al-Jaber auditorium in Shuwaikh district. (end) tm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.