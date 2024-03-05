Ukrainian Intelligence Confirms Destruction Of Russian Ship Sergei Kotov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) has confirmed the destruction of the patrol ship Sergei Kotov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The intelligence agency said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

On the night of March 4-5, 2024, Group 13, a special unit of the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, attacked the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

As a result of the strike by Magura V5 drone boats, the Project 22160 ship suffered damage to the stern, port and starboard sides.

The vessel was attacked in Ukraine's territorial waters, near the Kerch Strait.

The cost of the sunken ship is about $65 million, HUR said.