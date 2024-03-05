Turkish Airlines Begins Services To Australia

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Ankara

:

Turkish Airlines, flies to more countries than any other, has now added Melbourne as its first destination in the continent of Australia to its ever-expanding flight network served with its modern fleet which reached an impressive number of 450 aircraft.

The flag carrier is operating flights to Melbourne, which stands out as the most populated city in Australia, with special introductory prices, via the Singapore Changi International Airport transfer point.

Turkish Airlines will operate three weekly flights to Melbourne, the capital of Victoria State.

With the flights that will be operated via Singapore transfer point, Turkish Airlines will also hold the distinction of being the sole European airline currently flying to Melbourne Airport. With the addition of Melbourne flights, Turkish Airlines increases its destinations to 346, while spreading its wings to the continent of Australia for the first time.

Commenting on the inaugural flight to Melbourne, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Turkish Airlines, said,“Today marks a monumental milestone for Turkish Airlines, as we celebrate the realisation of a long-held ambition-to extend our reach to the Australian continent. This achievement follows meticulous planning and extensive infrastructure developments, symbolizing the successful bridging of Istanbul with a new and vibrant continent.



The inauguration of our Melbourne route is a testament to our growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region and underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering connections between diverse cultures and communities across the globe. Australia, with its breathtaking landscapes and warm-hearted people, now becomes the 130th country to join our expansive network, signifying our presence across six continents. Through our unparalleled network, we are thrilled to offer our guests a gateway to global exploration, ensuring that our legacy of exceptional service quality continues to flourish in every corner of the world.”

Minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins stated:“Victoria is home to Australia's largest Türkiye-born community, a big nod to our vibrant multicultural state. We look forward to creating easier connections for this community and boosting tourism with the arrival of Turkish Airlines.”

Melbourne Airport CEO Lorie Argus said the airline's entry into the Australian market provides new options for travellers and local exporters:“Turkish Airlines has an extensive network and flies to more countries than any other airline so this new competitor in the Australian market is fantastic news for consumers.



We've worked closely with the Victorian State Government to bring Turkish Airlines to Melbourne, and we now look forward to see them growing their services over the coming years. Increased competition helps put downward pressure on prices, which will ensure Victorian residents and businesses can stay connected with family, friends and clients around the world. Melbourne is proudly home to the largest Turkish population in Australia, so we expect these flights will prove particularly popular with people looking to visit friends and relatives.”

Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President of Air Hub and Cargo Development at Changi Airport Group, added,“We would like to congratulate Turkish Airlines for their inaugural flight to Melbourne. We are happy that Turkish Airlines chose Singapore Changi Airport as the stopover point between Istanbul and Australia. Turkish Airlines' connecting passengers can be assured that they will be well taken care of, and will be presented with the best Changi Experience during their layover.



Changi Airport is Europe's most served Asian airport, as well as Australia's busiest international gateway. Our strong network will offer the passengers of Turkish Airlines many options for their onward journeys. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Turkish Airlines.”

-B