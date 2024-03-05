Iran’s north Khorasan province exports USD77.019M worth of commodities in 10 months

(MENAFN) According to an announcement by a provincial official, North Khorasan province, situated in the northeast of Iran, witnessed a notable export volume of 199,983 tons of products valued at USD77.019 million during the initial 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024. Abbas Baqeri, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department, highlighted a 34 percent decline in export value juxtaposed with a 19 percent increase in weight, marking a distinctive trend over the previous year.



Baqeri identified Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Italy, and Iraq as the principal destinations for the province's exported goods during the mentioned ten-month period. Concurrently, imports to the province amounted to 144,491 tons of commodities valued at over USD55.101 million within the same timeframe, emphasizing the region's involvement in both export and import activities.



Meanwhile, Mohammad Rezvani-Far, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), disclosed that Iran's non-oil exports reached 113 million tons valued at USD40.5 billion during the first 10 months of the current year. Rezvani-Far noted a nine percent increase in export weight, juxtaposed with an 11 percent decline in value compared to the previous year's figures. Additionally, Iran's crude oil exports amounted to USD29.9 billion during the same period, registering a 10-percent rise year-on-year.



In terms of imports, Iran received 32.7 million tons of goods valued at USD54.8 billion in the initial 10 months of the present year, reflecting an 11.6 percent increase in value and a six percent growth in weight. Noteworthy destinations for Iranian exports during this period included China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, and India, while major sources of imports comprised the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India. These statistics underscore the diverse trading relationships Iran maintains with various countries, shaping the nation's economic landscape amidst evolving global dynamics.

MENAFN05032024000045015839ID1107934971